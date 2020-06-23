MACOMB — Members of the Macomb community offered Wesley Village residents a socially-distanced parade to celebrate Father’s Day.

About 30 vehicles and an airplane flying above participated in the coronavirus-inspired vehicle parade outside of the Wesley Village Retirement Center. Residents sat outside as friends and relatives drove by and honked to show appreciation for their loved ones.

Kari Woodrum, Director of Life Enhancement at Wesley, told The Voice that in addition to the Father’s Day holiday, there were also couples at the village who were celebrating their 65th and 72nd wedding anniversaries. Woodrum said that recent parades have meant a lot to those at Wesley.

"They really enjoy it and are grateful that people take time out of their day to come by and say hello," she said. "They like to get out and enjoy the weather and they always enjoy seeing everyone drive by."

Woodrum said that the COVID-19 restrictions have been difficult on residents since they have had to put their social lives on hold to prioritize their health. Fortunately, outdoor visits will be allowed under the next phase in the staged re-opening plan. She said that they will be excited to provide those safe visits, but that the parade helps make up for that lost experiences in the meantime.

"We’ve been blessed and lucky in keeping everyone healthy and well. We want to continue to keep their spirits up and this helps with that," Woodrum said.

