The spike in coronavirus cases continues in Livingston County as two more cases of novel coronavirus were reported Thursday afternoon. This makes four new cases reported in two days and seven in the past week. It brings the county's total to 44 since the middle of March.

The latest two cases are of a male in his 40s and a female in her 50s. The man was asymptomatic at the time of testing. Both cases are at home in isolation. This pushes the current total of active cases to six in the county.

As of Thursday, the county has received 2,257 test results, with 2,213 coming back negative. Of the 44 that have been positive, nine were asymptomatic at the time of testing. Also, 36 are out of isolation and there have been two deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,460,527 tests reportedly performed with 139,434 confirmed positive results. There have been 6,810 deaths reported, but the current recovery rate is at 94 percent.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.

There are three testing sites reasonably close to Pontiac, with the nearest being in Bloomington. This site, which allows for walk-up testing, is located at 1106 Interstate Drive and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while daily supplies last.

Two other sites are in Champaign — Market Place Shopping Center, 2000 N. Neil St. — and Peoria — Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street parking lot. Both locations are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily supplies last.