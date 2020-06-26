Dieterich honors the local American Legion Post and the Dieterich Liberty Park Memorial Arch, both celebrating 100 years in the Village, on Independence Day.

Dieterich Fire Protection District firefighters will conduct the patriotic honor guard procession, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4. The procession will carry American Legion Post 628 members on fire trucks through the streets of Dieterich and past the Memorial Arch erected in honor of Dieterich World War I veterans. The arch is now a center piece of a local Veterans Memorial.

This special honor for the dual centennial celebrations was planned for the annual Fourth of July Parade, but COVID-19 safety concerns canceled that event and other holiday activities. Dieterich will still have fireworks after 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July with a "drive-in" theme to promote social distancing for spectators.

During the Legion honor procession, residents are encouraged to display banners, signs and decorations along the route. And clapping and cheering for the Legionnaires is also recommended. They certainly deserve it.