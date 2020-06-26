Neponset American Legion Post 875 will present a patriotic program at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4, during a holiday celebration outside Sheffield.

The event, held at The Psycho Silo, located at Ill. Route 6 and Ill. Route 40, includes live music, food and an all-day motorcycle/car show.

At 3 p.m., the American Legion will present the colors along with a bag-piper playing service hymns and a 21-gun salute.

Post Chaplain, Lt. Col. Dick Wells (retired) will offer a prayer and Post Commander, Colonel Gary Miller (retired) will provide brief remarks.

The AmLegion Post will also hold a drawing for a Henry lever action rifle and Sig Sauer compact pistol. All tickets are sold; however, raffle tickets are still available for a Remington 870 shotgun and Ruger Vaquero 45 pistol. Tickets are three for $20 and limited to 500.

The drawing will be on Labor Day and need not be present to win. For more information contact Psycho Silo at 815-878-1068 or the Neponset AmLegion at 562-308-0576.