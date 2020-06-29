CANTON-Joan Marie Bankes, 83, Canton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Red Oak Estates in Canton.

She was born Sept. 11, 1936, in Liverpool, to Grover and Mary (Rogganbuck) Messer. As an infant, Joan and her parents were involved in an automobile crash in which her parents died and she was thrown from the vehicle and found crying in a field. She then was raised by her uncle and aunt, Zeno and Ida Yelton, who preceded her in death.

She married Ronnie Bankes April 17, 1954. He survives. Also surviving are her children: Pam (Mike) Rabe, Pekin, Kevin (Denise) Bankes, Canton, Mendy (Frank) Jones, Canton, one brother, Allen (Ardis) Messer, Kankakee, one sister-in-law, Marilyn Madson, Lewistown, eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Nicole Rabe, brothers Leroy, Harrison and Calvin; and sisters Ida May and Lepha Pearl.

Joan was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Canton, where she served for 63 years as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was a member of the women’s sewing circle at the church for several years and had served as a deacon.

She was a member of Eastern Star. She served for decades as an election judge and volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels. She served as PTA president and Bluebird, Camp Fire and Cub Scout leader for many years. She was not one to say no when asked to help. She enjoyed crocheting and playing the piano.

A public visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. COVID-19 mandates require social distancing and the wearing of a mask.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with a burial to follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church or to the American Diabetes Foundation.

To leave online condolences, or to view Joan’s video tribute, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com