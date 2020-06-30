BLOOMINGTON-Illinois teachers will experience agriculture firsthand and enhance student learning related to food, agri-science and STEM agriculture careers thanks to grant funding from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom Agricultural Academy: Integrating Agri Science program was recently awarded $120,000 to conduct 100 multiple day trainings over the next four years. The IAA Foundation, which serves in a fundraising capacity for Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom (IAITC), successfully secured the grant on the program’s behalf.

"Agricultural Academies are an impactful and creative way to provide agricultural literacy training, curriculum development and enhancement," said Kevin Daugherty, education director for IAITC. "The goal is to provide K-8 teachers with the tools and skillsets necessary to enhance student learning in the areas of food and agricultural sciences."

Topics introduced include technologies in consumer marketing, agriculture production, product processing food sciences, biotechnology, horticultural sciences, communications and marketing.

Twenty-five multiple day training sessions and field trips are conducted annually and attended by approximately 500 educators who leave with increased knowledge and confidence to teach subjects in food and agricultural sciences as well as STEM integration. Through career exploration, educators gain a clearer understanding of job opportunities available in food and agriculture sciences.

The IAITC program brings a proven and effective delivery model that gets objective and science-based agriculture content into the hands of teachers in every county throughout the state of Illinois. IAITC will continue to use this effective model to introduce lessons and enhance learning related to food, agri-science and STEM agriculture careers, helping increase agricultural literacy and career readiness.

"Each year we seek to fully fund a program of work for IAITC." said IAA Foundation Director Susan Moore. "This means securing close to $800,000 annually to ensure resources remain available at no cost to teachers and that county ag literacy programs can successfully reach more than 660,000 students each year. Training teachers to utilize these great educational resources in the classroom allows even more students the opportunity to grow and learn through agriculture."

This work is supported by the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative’s Professional Development for Agricultural Literacy Program [award no. 2020-67037-31053/project accession no. 1021672] from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI)

The Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI) is the nation’s leading competitive grants program for agricultural sciences. The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) awards AFRI research, education, and extension grants to improve rural economies, increase food production, stimulate the bioeconomy, mitigate impacts of climate variability, address water availability issues, ensure food safety and security, enhance human nutrition and train the next generation of the agricultural workforce.

AFRI Education and Workforce Development

The AFRI Education and Workforce Development Program focuses on developing the next generation of research, education and extension professionals in the food and agricultural sciences. The program educates professionals to lead agriculture into the future by solving current and future challenges facing our society. The AFRI Education and Workforce Development Program (EWD) addresses projected shortfalls of qualified graduates in the agricultural, food, and renewable natural resources sectors of the U.S. economy.

The IAA Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the IAA Foundation’s mission is to support the future of agriculture and Illinois farm families through education and research. Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom is the top funding priority of the Foundation.

Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom

The Mission of Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom (IAITC) is to teach Illinois children agriculture's importance and the vital role it plays in their lives and society. IAITC supports local educational and outreach efforts by providing high quality, standards based, scientifically sound agriculture information that can be easily integrated by teachers into the existing classroom curriculum. Each year IAITC reaches more than 660,000 students and 37,000 teachers throughout Illinois. Services and materials are provided at no cost to teachers.