EAST PEORIA-The NAPA team played in the East Peoria late June classic this past weekend. This event was an eight team event with teams from the regional area

In pool play opener Canton faced a Shelbyville team. After falling behind 3-0 Napa came back and took the lead late in the game. The lead could not be held as the team from Shelby County ousted the local boys 9-7.

Stats:

Lane Wheelwright-1-2, 3b, RBI

Jack Wheelwright 1-3, 2b, 2RBI

Sam Parry 1-2

Logan Graham 1-2.

Christian Lowe threw three innings. He didn’t allow any earned runs and only two hits.

Myles Frame, Korbin Woerly, and Jack Wheelwright took their lumps.

Drake Haffner had a tremendous catch in center field

Pool play game two went much better as the Giants pounded out 11 hits in the 9-1 win over Lamoine Valley. Myles Frame led the way going 3-3, 3b, RBI.

Jack Wheelwright went 2-3, 2b, RBI

Sam Parry, Korbin Woerly, Braden Munson, Christian Lowe, and Logan Graham all had a hit each.

Woerly led the way on the mound throwing 5 innings with no earned runs and five strikeouts.

After pool play, Canton was seeded 5 out of 8 teams and faced East Peoria in first round. Canton outlasted them by outhitting the opponent.

Braden Munson 3-3, 2b,3RBI

Myles frame 2-3, RBI

Christian Lowe 3-4, 2b,4RBI

Sam Parry 2-4, 2b.

Jack Wheelwright 1-2, RBI

Austin wright 1-2

Logan Graham 1-4

Myles Frame, Sam Parry and Jack Wheelwright each took their blows but managed to pitch well enough to win

In the semi final round and facing the number one seed Midwest Gamblers, Canton took it on the chin.

They only managed two hits and there was not enough offense. Sam Parry 1-2, 2b and Jack Wheelwright 1-2, 2b, RBI.

On the mound Parry took the loss.

Munson threw well in relief only allowing 2 earned runs.

NAPA is now 8-6 on the season

The team thanks NAPA in Canton for their sponsorship of the team.