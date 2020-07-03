CARMI – Wabash Christian Village is proud to announce a new partnership with Eversound, a provider of engagement-amplifying technology that’s removing communication barriers so senior living residents can enjoy meaningful one-on-one interactions with loved ones safely during COVID-19 restrictions.

Wabash Christian Village is a Christian Horizons community. Christian Horizons recently constructed a series of conversation stations across its eleven communities that have families and residents separated by a plexiglass barrier. Supervised by staff, each station is enhanced with new two-way communication technology by Eversound. The long-range wireless listening system supports the current needs of physical distancing by connecting residents and their families through visitation barriers.

"We are fortunate to have a partner like Eversound who can help us enable our residents to easily engage with their family members during visits." said Ray Dickison, Chief Operating Officer. "The safety of our residents and staff is our top priority, and this technology allows us to keep that on top of our minds while maintaining connections and a caring community for our residents and their families."

Wabash Christian Village visitation program is doing more than keeping residents safe from the virus. It is also reducing the risk of social isolation, which can lead to an increased risk of dementia and depression in seniors. Though some studies show residents in senior living are less likely to become socially isolated than those living at home, COVID-19 has made it difficult for many families to visit their loved ones.

"Our mission from the beginning has been to help older adults live with social connection and a sense of purpose" said Matt Reiners and co-founder of Eversound. "We are beyond grateful to play our small part in keeping at-risk older adults safe and socially engaged when it’s needed most."

Eversound’s unique wireless headphones allows Wabash Christian Village staff to schedule family visits that maintain safe distances with clear two-way communications and that are compliant with governing health authority guidelines. Conversation station visitors MUST:

1. Have a preset appointment. A max of thirteen appointments are scheduled per day.

2. Have a telephone prescreen within 24 hours of the visit.

3. Be prepared to be screened again prior to the visit and have temperature checked.

4. Remain 6 feet apart and behind the glass.

5. Keep a mask on at all times.

6. Visit one at a time.

7. Limit visit to 15 minutes.

Together Wabash Christian Village and Eversound are helping families stay connected during a period of profound social isolation for seniors. For more information or to schedule a conversation station visit, contact Wabash Christian Village.