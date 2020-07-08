CARMI — The present and future condition of the City’s power system infrastructure was the main topic on the agenda at the July meeting held on Tuesday evening. For the first time in months the meeting was held in the Council Chamber, but strict State Guidelines were in effect regarding masks and social distancing.

After the call to order and approval of prior minutes, the first item on the agenda was the reappointments to the Library Board of Rick Absher and Lloyd Stills for 3-year terms. The council then approved payments to Brown and Roberts, Inc. and Samron for the ongoing Industrial Drive project.

The meeting was then turned over to President of United Energy and chief Electrical Engineer consultant for Carmi, David Coston, for a detailed presentation of the City’s power supply system’s maintenance and upgrade needs. The most critical needs relate to replacement of aging components and completion of the power loop grid to areas of the city which can face substantial wait times for restoration of service depending upon the location of the supply line interruption.

The total estimated costs are $516,000. This includes North and South Feeder repairs ($50,000), Substation breaker and relay testing ($10,000), Power Plant cooling system improvements ($276,000), Power Plant control room emergency power ($50,000), 13.2kV "City Loop" Extension ($90,000), and 6th Street Substation circuit breaker replacement ($40,000). Funding would be provided by insurance proceeds from Generator 11 ($360,000) and $156,000 from the Electric Reserve Fund. The Council approved the plan to proceed with the projects, which can be performed with substantial savings, by City workers rather than outside contractors.

The meeting closed with the Mayor’s notes where he reminded the public about the availability of the free City of Carmi app and the information it can provide to citizens. He also noted that the C.E.O. Trade Show will be held at Rice Motors on July 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. (with proper social distancing guidelines). The Mayor also informed, that after a history of problems, the City has terminated the contract with Aqua-Line (related to the Water Department). On the next Light and Water bill the $3.25 fee will be removed, but it also means (at least temporarily) that customers would have to pay for any costs of leaks between the water meter and the house.