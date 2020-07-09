The Jasper County Fair is off the calendar for 2020 due to potential health concerns over Coronavirus Disease.

The Jasper County Agricultural Association Board confirmed its decision to cancel this year’s fair through a posting on Facebook July 7. The Association had postponed fair events earlier to see if some activities could be held. But with COVID-19 still a risk in Illinois and across the country the decision for canceling all County Fair events rested on ensuring the health of volunteers, competitors and the general public.

This is one of many public events canceled by the virus that has sickened more than 3 million Americans and killed tens of thousands over the past few months. Jasper County has lost seven people to the disease and had 47 COVID-19 cases reported at one point, mostly at a Newton nursing home. The disease has been under control over several weeks.

Organizers of the Jasper County Fair will now concentrate on preparations for welcoming people to the County Fairgrounds in June 2021, which will be billed as the 150th County Fair.