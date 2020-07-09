McDONOUGH COUNTY — North Central Behavioral Health is adjusting how it is delivering services to prioritize the health of its staff and clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a July 8 press release.

As of July 2020, NCBH is making the following changes:

· All new/existing clients have the option of receiving services in-person, following a COVID-19 screening questionnaire, or online using telehealth-based modalities.

· For clients continuing to receive in-person services, NCBH has built-in additional infection control screenings and other safeguards to ensure that the COVID-19 exposure risks to clients, staff and the community at-large are minimized.

· Clients who are receiving services in person are required to wear a mask and perform a temperature scan upon entry (using a no touch thermometer), while also following specified safety procedures throughout the duration of their visit.

· Only the individual client with a scheduled appointment will be allowed in the building with the exception of a minor who needs a guardian present with them for treatment purposes.

NCBH will continue to closely monitor the situation and will follow the guidance from local health departments and state and federal authorities. As the situation continues to evolve, NCBH will be modifying services, as necessary, to limit the exposure of COVID-19 to clients, staff and local communities.