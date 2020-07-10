The Kewanee Police Department has confirmed that the juvenile subject involved in a shooting in Princeton last week that resulted in the death of a Princeton teen is now in custody.

Police Chief Troy Ainley said sometime last week, either late Wednesday or early Thursday, the subject turned himself into the police.

The minor, whose name and the city he is from is not being released due to his age, is reportedly being held in custody. Chief Ainley said he had no further information on the juvenile’s current status or where he was being held. The department likewise did not make an announcement when the juvenile was taken into custody, though the manhunt for a second Kewanee suspect continues.

On July 1, shortly after 4 pm., the Princeton Police Department was called to a trailer park on a disturbance call. On the scene, the police located a teen, Caleb Conrath, 17, with gunshot wounds. Conrath later died from his injuries. Another victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two male subjects made their way to Kewanee, abandoning their car on the outskirts of town before taking off on foot. At least eight area law enforcement agencies joined in the hunt for the two males in Kewanee neighborhoods. Neither of the subjects were located.

On July 3, the Princeton Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Davijon Robinson, 18, of Kewanee. Robinson has yet to be apprehended.

The KPD is still on look out for Robinson and the PPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at (815) 872-2351. The Bureau County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward for tips leading to the arrest.