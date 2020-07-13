CANTON-COVID-19 has been the reason multiple annual events have been canceled or postponed this year.

Among the activities that couldn’t safely be held was the annual Canton Cruise-In that takes place in June.

But, not all was lost as the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Canton Cruise THRU Parade Saturday in which 74 cruisers participated.

Bobell added, "We gave out participation packets to all those who attended. Inside they received a list of local restaurants and bars they could stop and grab lunch. There was also a shopping guide and a list of locations in Fulton County that they could take a cruise to that afternoon. We were encouraging all of the cruise participants to shop local while they were here. Some of our sponsors included some fun freebies, as well."

Participants gathered in the Canton High parking lot Saturday morning before setting out on the parade route.

Prior to the parade attendees had ample time to admire the classic vehicles on display.

Well before the 10 a.m. start time of the parade, there were several folks walking around enjoying the beautiful, albeit extremely hot morning wandering from vehicle to vehicle.

Princess Creations was on hand to provide some sweet treats and beverages to kick the event up yet another notch and Q98.1 provided the tunes.

Social distancing requirements were followed and some have suggested when things do get back to ‘normal’ they would like to see a Cruise THRU parade in addition to the Cruise In.

It remains to be seen if that’s something organizers would be willing to explore.

Not only was the Cruise THRU a boost for Canton and those who came to check it out, it also presented an opportunity to give a boost to Canton’s economy.

Bobell said they are extremely grateful for those who helped make the Cruise THRU take the leap from an idea to fruition, "Thanks to our awesome volunteers that were made up of Chamber Ambassadors and Chamber board members and few extras. WBYS did a live remote down by the city building."

Thanks to our sponsors; Lead sponsor: TBK Bank,

Major sponsors: Bar-Mac Farms, COOK Medical, Farm King of Canton, Fulton County Septic, GM Mechanical, Johnson & Johnson, PC, Q98.1FM, Unity Point of Canton, WBYS AM

Supporting sponsors: Camille’s of Canton, Canton NAPA Auto Parts, Pizza Hut and Security Finance"

"I also want to thank Canton High School for letting us use the high school parking lot."

Now that it’s concluded how does Bobell feel about the overall Cruise THRU?

"I would consider it a success. We did not want too many due to COVID and those who participated had a great time. I feel the community enjoyed it as well! All of the car participants did a great job of social distancing and we hope the community did so as well while watching the parade," concluded Bobell.