Kent Cogswell, 68, of Olney, died on July 9, 2020 at Carle RMH. He was born on June 20, 1952 in Chauncey, Illinois, the son of John Thomas and Norma (Burkhart) Cogswell.

Kent was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Olney Eagles.

Kent is survived by his son, Jerry Tucker and Melissa Sechrest of Bridgeport, IL; Daughter, Tasha Legg and her husband Matthew of Sumner, IL; Daughter, Christine Williams of Prattville, AL; Daughter, Gloria Stovall and husband Jesse of Dundas, IL; Seven Grandchildren; Brothers, Terry Reel and wife, Dava of Vincennes, IN, Bruce Reel, Vincennes, IN, Sisters, Sandy Sears and husband David of Bridgeport, IL, Cindy Russell and husband Bob of St. Thomas, IN; Several Nieces and Nephews, and several Grand-Nieces and Grand-Nephews.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents; Grandson, James Matthew Clark; Brother, John Edward Cogswell; Brother in Law, Stephen Later and Nephew, Nicholas Later.

Memorials can be made to the family.

There will be a Visitation held for Kent from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Full Military Rites will be performed afterwards, at the funeral home.