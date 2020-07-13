Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Richland County Middle School Library

1099 N. Van St., Olney, IL

Board members will participate via Zoom meeting.

The meeting will be viewable by the public via live stream at

http://www. rccu1 .net/ live

Members of the public may still make public comments by

submitting a written statement using the following link

http://www.rccul.net/contact us/school board

Date of Notice: July 14, 2020

Chris Simpson

Superintendent of Schools

Regular School Board Meeting

July 16, 2020 at 7:30 PM - Regular Meeting

I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public

IV. Consent Agenda

IV.A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings

IV.B. * Closed Minutes

IV.B.1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of January 17, 2019

IV.C. * Communication

IV.C.1. Thank You from Pam Murray

IV.D. * June FOIA Log

V. Financial Reports

V.A. Treasurer's Report

V.B. Balance Sheet

V.C. Approval of Bills and Payroll

V.D. All Other Financial Reports

V.D.1. Comparison of Funds - July 2019 with July 2020

V.D.2. Monthly Financial Report

V.D.3. Financial Update/Review

VI. Administrative Reports

VI.A. Superintendent's Report

VI.A.1. RCHS Renovation Update

VI.A.2. Back to School Update (Reopening Plan)

VI.A.3. Online Registration - Monday, August 3 - Monday August 13

VI.B. Assistant Superintendent's Report

VI.B.1. Actual FY20 Budget

VI.B.2. Comparison of Projected and Actual Tax Levy

VII. Unfinished Business

VIII. New Business

VIII.A. Approve Tentative FY21 Budget

VIII.B. Approve Amended 2020-2021 School Calendar

VIII.C. Approve Bakery, Dairy, Food, & Kitchen Supply Bids

VIII.D. Approve Educational Support Employee Handbook Updates

VIII.E. Approve Temporary Facility Agreement

VIII.F. Approve Worker's Compensation and Scheduled Position Crime Insurance

IX. Executive Session

IX.A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation,

Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees

IX.B. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation

IX.C. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes

X. Leave(s) of Absence

XI. Resignation(s)

XI.A. Bus Driver(s)

XII. Employment

XII.A. Employee Transfer(s)

XII.B. Paraprofessional(s)

XII.C. Custodian(s)

XII.D. Part-time Assistant Special Needs Coordinator

XII.E. Bus Driver(s)

XIII. Adjournment