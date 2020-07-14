MACOMB — The city council's community development committee has recommended a $25,000 loan to help Dad's Garage repair a sinkhole along North Lafayette Street which threatens the future of three businesses located at 833 North Lafayette.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon told aldermen at Monday's city council committee of the whole meeting that property owner Mark Lovell had already spent $90,000 on building improvements. The $25,000 loan from the city would be used to repair drainage pipes and fill in the sinkhole.

Lovell is asking for a three-year loan at three percent interest. Bannon said the property and associated vehicles would be put up as collateral.

In other business, Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann asked for city council approval next week of a resolution to spend $1.13 million in city motor fuel tax allocation funding on summer street projects. Aldermen voted to place the resolution on the city council consent agenda, meaning that no further discussion is required.

Downtown Development Director Kristin Terry reported that three renovation grant projects approved last March will be completed this summer. They include work at the Macomb Arts Center, Nostalgia, and at 120 North Side Square.

Terry said she has $7,000 remaining in this year's grant budget. Applications for 2021 are due March 1.

Bannon told council members that some census reports were completed and sent in from a gathering Saturday at Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ. The event was sponsored by Starbucks, which provided refreshments for the outdoor gathering.

There were eight letters of public comment read into the record. One was in support of Police Chief Curt Barker and McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout, one was in reply to Alderman Gayle Carper's offer last week to meet with any concerned citizens, and six were in support of Alderman Tammie Leigh Brown-Edwards.

In addition to voicing support for Brown-Edwards, Heather McMeekan of Democratic Women of McDonough County asked why the city has not reacted to the group's petition seeking removal of Police Chief Barker. She also announced an event to be held Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. in Chandler Park.

McMeekan said the DWMC event would have activities in support of Black Lives Matter followed by a speakout beginning between 5 and 6.

McMeekan also chided the city council for not wearing face masks at its meeting last week. However, City Administrator Scott Coker announced just prior to the start of the committee meeting that CDC protocol allows masks to be removed once a person is distanced six feet away from anyone else.

"In our offices," Coker added, "we do not wear our masks when we are by ourselves, but we put them on if anyone comes into our work space."

All chairs in the council chamber are spaced six feet apart and all people in the room have their temperatures taken prior to the start of any meeting.

