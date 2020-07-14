A southern Illinois lawyer who has tangled with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration over pandemic-related shutdown measures is suing the Illinois High School Association, claiming the group exceeded its authority by placing new limits on sports participation.

Thomas DeVore, who practices in the St. Louis area, sued on behalf of his two children, athletes who will be seniors in Hillsboro Community School District No. 3. He claims they will be irreparably harmed by participation rules the IHSA introduced this month.

The organization announced July 3 that athletes could return to summer practice and competition if schools followed a detailed plan of social distancing and sanitizing. But less than a week later, it announced drastic changes it said the Pritzker administration had required, including an end to scrimmages in basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, water polo and wrestling.

The lawsuit claims that change came after a COVID-19 outbreak at Lake Zurich High School. According to a July 7 email included in the filing, the school saw positive tests among 10 students who participated in Lake Zurich sports camps, along with one parent who was hospitalized.

Jesse Ruiz, Pritzker’s deputy governor for education, sent IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson a note the next day, saying the Illinois Department of Public Health would now require all sports participants to wear masks -- it was later clarified that the measure doesn’t apply to people outside following social distancing -- and would ban any physical contact among athletes.

"I know that changing recently-released guidance is difficult, but I know you appreciate the changes necessitated by ever-changing public health conditions," Ruiz wrote in an email included in the filing.

The lawsuit claims the rules are "the illegal product of collusion between state agencies, Anderson and the IHSA," and that the IHSA went beyond its authority in following the state’s directives.

DeVore, who has sued the Pritzker administration on behalf of business owners chafing against stay-at-home rules, is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent the IHSA from enforcing the new restrictions.

DeVore did not return a request for comment. Anderson declined to comment on the lawsuit but said: "All of our efforts remain focused on working with the top medical professionals in the state to try and provide the safest framework possible for the return of our students to IHSA sports and activities in 2020-21."