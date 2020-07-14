CARMI — The White County CEO Trade Show was held Monday night at Rice Motors. Plenty of interested onlookers (practicing proper social distancing) showed up to meet the young business people. After the show

The White County CEO Class met for their awards ceremony.

The White County CEO Board selected an Entrepreneur of the Year based on the work of the student throughout the entire year. This year’s winner is Kilee Roser. Roser’s business is Outside the Shell Nut Co., specializing in peanut butters and trail mix. For more information on Kilee’s business visit Outside the Shell Nut Company on facebook at "Outside the Shell Nut Co.", on Instagram @outsidetheshellnutco, or call Kilee at 618-387-2262.

The White County CEO Board also awarded the Trade Show Sales Person of the Year to Kennedy Cook. Kennedy’s business is Grace Jewelry by Kennedy. Visit Grace Jewlery by Kennedy on facebook at "Grace Jewlery by Kennedy, on Instagram @gracejewelrybykennedy or email gracejewelrybykennedy@gmail.com for more information.

Other finalists:

Trenton Johnson - Art by Trenton, which specializes in ceramics; including coffee mugs, dinnerware, clocks, and cake stands. Visit Art by Trenton on facebook at "Art by Trenton", on Instagram @artbytrenton, or call Trenton Johnson at 618-384-1714

Mackenzie Knight - Best Brews, featuring cold brew bottled coffee and non-dairy oat creamer, available in a variety of flavors. Visit "Best Brews Coffee," on Instagram @bestbrewscoffeestand, or call 618-380-1850.

Sarahjane Gray- You Had Me At Aloe, which provides cacti, succulents, and aloe plants was unable to attend the event.

"The White County CEO Board, along with Facilitator Tracy Orr, would like to thank the community for their continued supported of the program. We congratulate the 2019-2020 class on a job well done and look forward to working with a new class in the fall," noted White County CEO Board Chairman Jeremy Jordan.

For more information on the White County CEO Program, visit whitecountyceo.com or White County CEO on Facebook.