CANTON/MACOMB — The Spoon River College Board of Trustees will meet on July 22, 2020, in rooms B and C of the Macomb Outreach Center at 2500 East Jackson for the following: closed session minutes review committee meeting at 9:30 a.m.; planning retreat from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; regular public meeting at 4:30 p.m.

This is an in-person meeting, and the location was changed from the previously approved schedule in order to accommodate social distancing per CDC guidelines, and capacity will be limited to 50 people.