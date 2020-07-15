The City Council Monday approved the sale of a downtown parking lot, paving the way for the expansion of a nearby business.

The council voted 4-1 to put the parking lot at Second and Chestnut streets up for bid. Councilman Mike Yaklich voted "no," after suggesting that the council retain a portion of the property as a parking lot.

Moore Tires, 308 W. Second St., had approached city officials in the spring about purchasing the parking lot to make room for expanding their business. The plan would add six new service bays to the six the business operates now, as shown in a diagram of the proposed expansion which was included with the information packet provided to the council before the meeting.

A Moore Tires official said last week that the expansion could also lead to doubling the number of employees at the business, which is now around 10 people.

City Manager Gary Bradley said no appraisal had been made on the Second and Chestnut lot, but he said an earlier appraisal of a lot at Third and Main put the value of the property at 50 cents to $1 per square foot. Bradley suggested using that same valuation on the Second and Chestnut lot.

But Yaklich challenged this, saying he feels the lot on Chestnut Street is far more valuable than the one on Main Street. He pointed out that employees and customers of restaurants, bars and other businesses near Second and Chestnut use that lot regularly.

He said he had spoken with Tom May, who owned the former Pioneer Club (now the Boiler Room), who told him the city parking lot was "vital to that business."

The lot is also used during special events downtown, Yaklich said: "Every event we have, that parking lot is full."

Yaklich proposed that the city keep the east 66 feet of the parking lot. Since Moore Tires plans to demolish the Butterwick Building at the north end of the block, it would be possible to preserve 13 regular parking spaces and two handicapped spaces between Second and Third streets if that part of the lot was retained.

He said Moore Tires owners are "really flexible" about their expansion plans, and added, "It’s not a deal breaker if we only sell them half the parking lot."

But Bradley disagreed. He said city officials met with Moore Tires owner Jeff Moore over the Internet last week, and "This does not work if he doesn’t get the whole lot."

Councilman Chris Colomer said he feels there is plenty of downtown parking, and the expansion of Moore Tires would be beneficial to the city. For example, he said, the city government would see increased property tax and sales tax revenues after the expansion.

And Mayor Gary Moore pointed out that years ago, five businesses occupied the space now covered by the parking lot, and the only nearby parking was on the streets. Those businesses seemed to operate without problems, he said.

The resolution passed by the council sets the bid-opening for the parking lot for Aug. 24, pending an appraisal of the property.