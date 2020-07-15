CARTHAGE – The Hancock County Health Department (HCHD) has received official notice of one laboratory-confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Hancock County. The female individual was tested outside of the county, is between 10 and 20 years old, and is currently recovering at home. This case is related to another positive case in another county. The Hancock County Health Department will be doing contact tracing to investigate all possible exposures. Of the previous confirmed cases of Hancock County residents, there has been one death and eighteen have recovered.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can vary, they can be mild or severe depending on the person and their health conditions. If you are experiencing symptoms, stay home and contact your healthcare provider or the illness clinic at 217-357-0617 to determine if you should get tested. Some people who have been exposed to COVID-19 may not show any symptoms or if they do it may take anywhere from 2 to 14 days for symptoms to appear. Individuals who have a positive laboratory confirmed COVID case must self-isolate. Those who are considered close contacts of the positive must quarantine.

The Hancock County Health Department and Memorial Hospital reminds Hancock County residents to wear a face covering when 6 ft. distance cannot be maintained, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer when you do not have access to soap and water, stay home if you are ill and sanitize frequently touched surfaces.

As of June 26 Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois began. Information on Phase 4 can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo.