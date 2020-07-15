LACON – Barbara E. Simmons, 74, of Lacon, formerly of Princeville, passed away at 4:44 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

Barbara was born November 1, 1945 in Kewanee, the daughter of Oren B. and Mildred (Barker) Couch. She married Gregory Simmons September 30, 1989 in Princeville; he survives.

Also surviving are son, Todd Berchtold of Colorado Springs, CO and daughter, Julie Klein of Heyworth; two step-sons, Travis (Beth) Simmons of Green Valley and Matthew Simmons of Cuba; seven grandchildren, Jonathan (Kelly) Flowers of Seneca, Tyler Flowers (Morgan) of Estherville, IA, Anthony and Brenden Klein of Heyworth, Kristina Simmons of Arena,WI, Alexandria Simmons of Ashland, and Holly Teal Simmons of Cuba; six great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Tilson of Johnson City, TN; and half-sister, Caryle Moller of Estherville, IA. Her parents preceded her in death.

Barbara was a founding member and a past President of the Akron-Princeville Ambulance. She retired as an office administrator for the Peoria Ballet. Her work history includes the Nature Conservancy, customer relations manager at Uftring Auto Mall, former branch manager at Citizens Bank in Henry and Commerce Bank in Chillicothe, former loan officer at Princeville State Bank, and former Vice President of Speer Bank.

She started playing the organ and piano at the Laura United Methodist Church, going on to play at the Mossville, Speer and Edelstein Congregational Churches, and the Wyoming and Princeville United Methodist Churches. Barbara was also a past member and former President of the Princeville Lions Club. She loved the outdoors, adored all animals and was very proud of her dedication award from Pheasants Forever.

A visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. We request that facial coverings and social distance recommendations be followed. Barbara’s funeral will be private for family and will be officiated by Rev. Tom O’Dell. Burial will be in Lacon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Akron-Princeville Ambulance or Pheasants Forever-Illinois Build a Wildlife Area. To leave your name and online condolences for the family, please visit Barbara’s tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.