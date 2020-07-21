JENNIFER K. MCCRAY, 69, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, formerly of the Johnsonville, Illinois area, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Jennifer was born October 9, 1950 at Johnsonville, Illinois to Eldo and Donna (Strange) Brown. She married Ron McCray. She was a 1968 graduate of Unity High School in Tolono, Illinois and moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1987.

Jennifer loved dancing, playing Bingo, making flower arrangements, music, and playing her keyboard. Cooking brought her joy and she was known for her delicious desserts. Most of all, she loved her family.

Jennifer retired from the Social Security Administration after 25 years of dedicated service. A caregiver at heart, not only did she provide care for her family and friends, she later worked at Home Instead in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was the most caring, giving, kindest, selfless person, and she loved unconditionally.

Jennifer is survived by her three children Dee Bryant, Rod Bryant, and Phillip Wilcoxon, all of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two brothers Lonnie Brown of Missouri and Dan (Chelsey) Brown of Mountain Home, Arkansas; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Also surviving are six nieces, one nephew, one aunt, Judy (Ken) McPherson, one uncle Smoke (Key) Strange, and many wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ron.

Funeral service will be 10 am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Bunker Cemetery near Rinard, Illinois. Pallbearers are Cody Bryant, Chase Bryant, Duke Peeler, Johnny Williams, Herb Williams, and Jim Williams. Honorary pallbearers are Don Williams, Kenny McPherson, and Randy Pope.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Ozarks or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and will be accepted at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home

Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home is handling the local arrangements.

