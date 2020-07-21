Our State Delegates, State Alternates and those who won a trophy are:
Thalia Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, State Fair Alternate
Corda Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Macie Bartlow, Floriculture, 50192: Floriculture A, Trophy
Roma Bride, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Trophy
Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50341: Heritage Arts, State Fair Delegate
Mullen Butcher, Foods and Nutrition, 50201: 4-H Cooking 201, State Fair Delegate
Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, State Fair Delegate
Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, State Fair Delegate
Anna Curley, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Anna Curley, Dogs, 50401: Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1, 4-H Champion
Anna Curley, Dogs, 50412: Showmanship Sr. 4-H Champion
Isabelle English, Interior Design, 50243: Design Decisions-Intermediate, Trophy
Isabelle English, Theatre Arts, 50299: Theatre Arts 1, State Fair Delegate
Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50344: Paper, State Fair Delegate
Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50349: Wood, State Fair Delegate
Jessica Fackrell, Civic Engagement, 50145: Civic Engagement 1, State Fair Delegate
Jessica Fackrell, Natural Resources, 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50343: Nature, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Ethan Hoyt, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Trophy
Ethan Hoyt, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, State Fair Alternate
Ethan Hoyt, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, State Fair Delegate
Bailey Jackson, Photography, 50268: Photography 1, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Reese Jackson, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Bailey Jackson, Communications, 50367: Creative Writing, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Samantha Johnson, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, State Fair Delegate
Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, State Fair Alternate
Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, State Fair Delegate, Trophy
Sarah Riggins, Public Presentations, 50501: Formal Speech - Original, Trophy
Kade Ruebush, Tractor, 50307: Tractor B, Trophy
Tyler Shannon, Aerospace, 50130: Model Rocketry, Trophy
Tyler Shannon, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, State Fair Delegate
Tyler Shannon, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, Trophy
Allison Stortzum, Intercultural, 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv, State Fair Delegate
Corda Adkins-Covert, Foods and Nutrition, 50201: 4-H Cooking 201, Blue
Corda Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Thalia Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Thalia Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, Blue
Corda Adkins-Covert, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue
Macie Bartlow, Floriculture, 50192: Floriculture A, Blue
Macie Bartlow, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue
Delaney Bartlow, Visual Arts, 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning, Blue
Macie Bartlow, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Delaney Bartlow, Woodworking, 50357: Woodworking 1, Blue
Delaney Bartlow, Technology, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: UAV Display, Blue
Emily Bennett, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, Blue
Olivia Bishop, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue
Olivia Bishop, Visual Arts, 50344: Paper, Blue
Roma Bride, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue
Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning, Blue
Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue
Roma Bride, Visual Arts, 50341: Heritage Arts, Blue
Mullen Butcher, Foods and Nutrition, 50201: 4-H Cooking 201, Blue
Mullen Butcher, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Chase Caho, Woodworking, 50357: Woodworking 1, Blue
Gauge Caho, Woodworking, 50357: Woodworking 1, Blue
Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Claire Campbell, Visual Arts, 50338: Computer-Generated Art, Blue
Anna Curley, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, Blue
Anna Curley, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, Blue
Erin Curley, Photography, 50271: Photo Editing, Blue
Erin Curley, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Anna Curley, Dogs, 50401: Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1, Blue
Anna Curley, Dogs, 50412: Showmanship Sr, Blue
Grace Dunseth, Vegetable Gardening, 50315: Vegetable Plate, Blue
Isabelle English, Clothing and Textiles, 50153C: STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further Sewn Clothing, Blue
Isabelle English, Clothing and Textiles, 50156: Shopping in Style - Advanced, Blue
Isabelle English, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, Blue
Isabelle English, Foods and Nutrition, 50204: Food Science 1 - 4, Blue
Isabelle English, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Blue
Isabelle English, Interior Design, 50243: Design Decisions-Intermediate, Blue
Isabelle English, Theatre Arts, 50299: Theatre Arts 1, Blue
Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, Blue
Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50342: Metal, Blue
Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50344: Paper, Blue
Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, Blue
Isabelle English, Visual Arts, 50349: Wood, Blue
Jessica Fackrell, Civic Engagement, 50145: Civic Engagement 1, Blue
Jessica Fackrell, Natural Resources, 50259: Outdoor Adventures 1-3, Blue
Jessica Fackrell, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, Blue
Jessica Fackrell, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue
Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50340: Glass/Plastic, Blue
Jessica Fackrell, Visual Arts, 50343: Nature, Blue
Anna Gottwald, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue
Elizabeth Gottwald, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue
Sidney Hood, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Blue
Ethan Hoyt, Foods and Nutrition, 50208: Food Preservation, Blue
Ethan Hoyt, Natural Resources, 50260: Sportsfishing 1, Blue
Ethan Hoyt, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, Blue
Ethan Hoyt, Welding, 50353: Welding, Blue
Ethan Hoyt, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, Blue
Bailey Jackson, Photography, 50268: Photography 1, Blue
Reese Jackson, Tractor, 50307: Tractor B, Blue
Delaney Jackson, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue
Reese Jackson, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue
Reese Jackson, Visual Arts, 50345: Scrapbooking-Beginning, Blue
Bailey Jackson, Communications, 50367: Creative Writing, Blue
Lincoln Johnson, Aerospace, 50130: Model Rocketry, Blue
Samantha Johnson, Clothing and Textiles, 50152C: STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing Sewn Clothing, Blue
Samantha Johnson, Foods and Nutrition, 50203: 4-H Cooking 401, Blue
Lincoln Johnson, Geology, 50218: Pebble Pups 1, Blue
Samantha Johnson, Photography, 50268: Photography 1, Blue
Lincoln Johnson, Vegetable Gardening, 50314: Vegetable Display, Blue
Lincoln Johnson, Vegetable Gardening, 50315: Vegetable Plate, Blue
Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Samantha Johnson, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, Blue
Alana Knight, Cats, Cat Care Display, Blue
Jade Laverdiere, Clothing and Textiles, 50151C: STEAM Clothing 1 FUNdamentals Sewn Clothing, Blue
Jade Laverdiere, Consumer Education, 50169: My Financial Future Advanced, Blue
Jade Laverdiere, Foods and Nutrition, 50204: Food Science 1 - 4, Blue
Macyn McMillan, Foods and Nutrition, 50202: 4-H Cooking 301, Blue
Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, Blue
Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50337: Clay, Blue
Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50339: Fiber, Blue
Macyn McMillan, Visual Arts, 50348: 3-D Design/Mixed Media, Blue
Ada Mealiff, Foods and Nutrition, 50202: 4-H Cooking 301, Blue
Ada Mealiff, Visual Arts, 50336: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Division A on Canvas, Paper or Glass, Blue
Ada Mealiff, Communications, 50367: Creative Writing, Blue
Masyn Riggins, Foods and Nutrition, 50204: Food Science 1 - 4, Blue
Masyn Riggins, Photography, 50270: Photography 3, Blue
Masyn Riggins, Tractor, 50308: Tractor C, Blue
Masyn Riggins, Veterinary Science, 50320: Veterinary Science, Blue
Sarah Riggins, Public Presentations, 50501: Formal Speech - Original, Blue
Kade Ruebush, Tractor, 50307: Tractor B, Blue
Tyler Shannon, Aerospace, 50130: Model Rocketry, Blue
Tyler Shannon, Crops, 50172: Small Grains, Blue
Tyler Shannon, Visual Arts, 50321: Leather, Blue
Tyler Shannon, Visual Arts, 50332: Food Decorating-Beginning, Blue
Tyler Shannon, Woodworking, 50358: Woodworking 2, Blue
Allison Stortzum, Intercultural, 50233: Passport to the World-Indiv, Blue