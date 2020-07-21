The National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA), which governs community college, state college and junior college athletes, has announced that all fall sports will be moved to spring and all winter sports will not start until January.

At Spoon River College, the sports impacted by the announcement are volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball.

"While it’s really disappointing that we won’t be able to compete in the fall, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority," said John Bassett, athletic director and head softball coach at Spoon River College.

Some scrimmages against outside competition will still be allowed during the fall. "Being able to be on campus and practice and scrimmage with our students in a controlled and safe manner is a positive, and having our seasons pushed back is also better than having our seasons cancelled," Bassett said.

Bassett doesn’t anticipate that the announcement will negatively impacting recruiting of student-athletes since the NJCAA has made this move nationally, putting all junior colleges on a level playing field.

Esports, which Spoon River College is starting this fall, will not be impacted by the NJCAA guidelines.

Bassett noted that an unintended consequence of the decision is that the usual fund-raisers that athletes and the athletic department depend on may not be able to be held.

"We’re at risk of not being able to hold our indoor camps, the Princess Party, paint parties, and our Casino Night. Instead, we’re holding a virtual fundraiser and selling custom made face masks," said Basset.

For more information or to order a mask, visit https://fs16.formsite.com/gXVe4r/qxqs32vwgf/index.html?1594914638795. This link is also available on the Spoon River College Athletics Facebook page.

For more information about the athletic programs at Spoon River College, visit www.src.edu.