KEWANEE - Joseph Francis DeVrieze, 85, of Henderson, Nevada (previously of Kewanee, Illinois) passed away on July 19, 2020. He was born to Frank and Grace DeVrieze, on June 22, 1935 in Mineral, Illinois. Joe graduated from Geneseo High School in 1953 and graduated from the Ray-Vogue School of Photography in 1954. Joe was the owner of DeVrieze Studio for 44 years in Kewanee, Illinois. Joe was married to Susan K. (Stovall) DeVrieze for 33 years; they were divorced but remained close friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Harold DeVrieze. Joe is survived by his two daughters and their families, and two nieces, Rebekah DeVrieze and Daryl Houser, Tyler (24), Saige (21), Kylee (17), Dailin (13), Bella – great grandchild (1), Deborah (DeVrieze) Fraser and Gale Fraser III, Graham (8), Ethan (5), and Elin (3), Mary Hall and Laura DeVrieze. Joe started compiling a list of exceptional things he did throughout his life when he turned 75. The list was entitled “It’s Been A Great 75 Years”. The list included “viewed Paris from the top of the Eiffel Tower”, “attended Mass in Bethlehem at the place of Jesus’ birth”, “attended a luau in Hawaii and took hula lessons”, “ate cold cantaloupe soup on a cruise ship”, “member of the Lions Club for 40 years, named Lion of the Year”, “had lunch in the Garden of the Gods in Colorado”, “rode motorbikes in Bermuda”, “climbed the Mayan ruins in Guatemala and purchased a hand-carved chair”, “ate turtle pie on Sanibel Island”, “survived open heart surgery”, “still own 32 Gene Autry comic books from grade school days while continuing to collect Gene Autry memorabilia”, “took a helicopter ride in California”, “guest on Pat Sundine TV show in Davenport, Iowa”, and “at 75 years old, I’m still working 40 hours a week”. At age 85, Joe continued to work 40 hours a week. A memorial service will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, Joe requested a donation be made to Visitation Catholic School Foundation.