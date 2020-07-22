Visitation Catholic School officials are planning to open the school on schedule for fall classes.

Schools across the country are working to reopen schools safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Visitation, while the usual five-days-a-week, full class day schedule is planned, there will be some changes, said Principal Wayne Brau.

"We’re going to be taking every precaution we possibly can to prevent the spread of any illnesses," Brau said.

He said the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is limiting the amount of information he can share with the public about the school’s reopening plans. But Brau did say social distancing for students, faculty and staff is part of the plan.

Visitation officials will follow the guidance coming from the Illinois Department of Public Health and from the diocese, and due to the rapdily-changing nature of the pandemic, the school’s plans will have to be flexible.

"It could all change in a moment," Brau said.

Visitation has been conducting student registration for the upcoming school year this week.