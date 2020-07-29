Jasper County public schools have a remote learning plan option for students with the reopening of school August 12.

Jasper County Community Unit 1 School Board unanimously approved the remote learning plan during a special meeting on Monday, July 27. The district already had approved an in-person attendance plan with masks required and social distancing procedures during a past meeting, but some families can opt for remote learning due to their concerns with coronavirus. The first day for student attendance in the county is August 12.

Roll call on the remote learning plan (see related story in this issue for the provisions) had board members Jon Fulton, Jason Kuhl, Mandy Rieman, Gordon Millsap, Mindy Street and Bill Meinhart voting in favor of the motion. Board member Holly Farley was absent during the special meeting.

It was emphasized at the start of the meeting that the remote learning plan is a "working document subject to change." Any changes could come from state health or education officials. Or the plan could be tweaked locally when changes were deemed necessary.

Meinhart was concerned about reduced hours for instruction – ending in the early afternoon each school day. He asked if it could affect the quality of education. He noted he did not have an alternative solution as the first day of school approached.

"There’s no reason in six or nine weeks from now we could go back to a full school day," Jasper Unit 1 Superintendent Andy Johnson said during the special meeting. "A year from now it will be easy to say what we should have done. We have to make decisions now and move forward."

A question from the audience on the remote learning plan concerned individual student needs. Johnson said there will not be a standard approach for all student’s needs.

"Your situation will be unique just as everyone else’s situation will be unique," Johnson said.

Johnson thanked board members for their recent "dissecting" of the reopening plan and the work by other administrators and teachers as well the many details required for getting students back to learning in classrooms or by internet connections. The Superintendent also offered to answer questions from the public on the remote learning provisions.

In other business during the special meeting, the board hired Kara Gardner as school nurse and part-time principal at Ste. Marie Elementary School.

The board will hold its next monthly regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17. The board meets in the Unit One building each month.