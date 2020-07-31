LEWISTOWN—Aug. 6, Lewistown Music in the Park will have two young ladies from Canton headlining the show.

Chloe Haley has played guitar for the past 7 1/2 years, with Deb Rodney as her instructor.

Chloe says she has been singing in the shower for as long as she can remember, and also plays flute with Canton High School band.

For the last two years, she and Mya Matusik, have joined forces as a duo, sharing their music locally in Talent Contests, church services and other performance venues.

Music is a part of Chloe's earliest memories and

she plans on a future career in music . But for now, she is teaching guitar lessons, and is very thankful to be working alongside Deb Rodney and Mya Matusik.

Mya Matusik has been playing alongside Chloe Haley in every small town gig they can wrangle up for about two years. Mya herself has been playing guitar for four years, and has been singing even longer -- grabbing every opportunity to entertain all available listeners within earshot. Mya grew up listening to The Beatles and bands inspired by them, and eventually began taking guitar lessons from Deb Rodney, the only person Mya knows who knows more Beatles trivia than she does.

What ever Mya's future may bring, music will definitely play a role. Mya believes music has the magic to bring people together, and she is honored to play at such an event that does such a good job doing so!

Bring your lawn chairs and friends to Porter Park in Lewistown.

Holy Smokes BBQ will have food for sale. There will also be popcorn, ice cream and soft drinks.

Additionally, a 50/50 drawing will take place. This year’s 50/50 drawing receipts will go to a fund for the Lewistown Police Department.

Those attending are asked to respect the space of others’ and follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing.