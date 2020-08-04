CUBA-In late July, members of the Cass-Putman Rescue, Fairview Fire, Cuba Fire and Smithfield Fire took part in a Life Flight class.

The class was conducted by OSF Life Flight.

Participants not only took part in classroom instruction, but hands-on training in the field.

During training they took the necessary precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

The event was held at the Cuba Community Center.

EMS personnel regularly take continuing education classes to learn as much as they are able which will then enable them to aid those in need much better.