KEWANEE - Brian L. Lambert, 43, of Kewanee, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home. Brian was born January 5, 1977 in Galesburg, the son of Randy L. Lambert and Roxanna (Horton) and Jack Morgan; they survive. He attended schools in both Princeville and Kewanee.

Brian is survived by six children, Ryan Lambert, Kellyann Ramey, Randy Allen Lambert, Jack Taylor Lambert, Dylan Hammond, Matthew Hammond; significant other, Kristina Hammond; brother, Steven Lambert; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Lois Horton; and Dave Murphy; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Judy Murphy; paternal grandparents, Roberta Weber and Les Lambert; and one brother, Randy Joe Lambert.

Brian was a jack of all trades, he laid flooring, did carpentry and roofing. Brian enjoyed camping and fishing. He enjoyed cracking jokes. Brian liked hanging out with his brother from another mother, Mikie Workheiser. He loved his dog, Huey. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his adopted son, Matthew Hammond. Brian also loved his children in Texas, and he enjoyed spending time with them when he could.

Graveside services will be 11:30 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery. Face masks are recommended and social distancing to be observed. The Very Reverend Jerry Rafalko will officiate. Memorials may be made to Unity Point, Unity Place HSC, in care of Brian Lambert, 130 N Richard Pryor Place, Peoria IL, 61636.