MACOMB — Altrusa International of Macomb donated $300 to the Wee Care Daycare fundraiser that was held Friday night, July 31, to support their efforts to replace books and toys that were destroyed in a fire in late June.

The donation was made by Sandy Collier, Chair of the Altrusa Tutoring program, and Marsha McCormick, Altrusa Co-President to Jean Wolf, President of the Wee Care Board and Tracy Bollinger, Director of the Daycare.

Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that provides 1 million volunteer hours annually that have a primary focus on literacy and are unique to their individual communities in 11 countries. Please visit the Macomb Altrusa Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Macomb Altrusa to get additional information about the projects we support and our monthly meetings held on the 4th Wednesday of the month.