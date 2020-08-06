Is it safe for WIU to reopen in-person in the fall? Regrettably, probably not. Opening with remote learning is safest for the university and the community.

Despite the numerous precautions the university has taken, it’s not going to be safe to open the campus for in-person classes and interactions. This has to do with how the university intends to test for the virus. As of August 03, 2020 the university plans to test students, staff, and faculty for the virus chiefly by means of symptoms, e.g. taking everyone’s temperature. The state department of public health is going to have a "testing van" on campus for the first two weeks of the semester. Little is known about how it will work: Will the testing be voluntary? How fast will the turnaround be? Speed matters. This is a fast virus.

At UIUC, they are testing everyone (faculty, staff, students) twice weekly using the saliva test they developed. The UIUC test looks for direct evidence of the virus. WIU’s symptoms based approach looks for indirect evidence, like a fever. This is a problem. Fever is an ambiguous signal. Plenty of people can be infectious with no fever.

According to a peer reviewed article published July 31, 2020 in JAMA Network Open, opening with symptoms testing — even while also using masks, social distancing, etc. — is dangerous. Using 5000 students as a model number, the article predicts a best case scenario of 1067 infected students within eighty days when using symptoms only screening, like taking temperatures. The article’s base (most likely) scenario predicts 4970 infected in eighty days when using symptoms-only testing. The worst case scenario is only a little different, 4991 infected students. To repeat, these infection rates occur when everyone strictly practices social distancing, mask wearing, handwashing, etc. and we use symptoms-only testing.

The article makes a conservative assumption of only ten infected students on day one of class. In other words, ten infected students showing up on day one can result in 4,790 infected students after eighty days if symptom testing only is used. Currently, across all age groups, the infection rate is thought to be about 2% or, using WIU’s current projected FTE of 5,175, 103 infected students on opening day or ten times the number used in the model.

Testing for the virus makes a big difference — even using a relatively weak test. The article reports that testing twice a week with a test that is only 70% sensitive to the virus results in 243 infections at a cost of $2,340,600. Testing every two days with a test that is 90% sensitive results in 202 infections at a cost of $10,118,700.

If the 70% sensitive test is administered every two days, the number of cases in the base scenario falls to 243 at a cost of $2,340,600. That’s a dramatic reduction. Yet, is 243 infected students acceptable? The best case scenario for testing twice a week at 70% sensitivity is eighty-five infected students. Eighty-five is an even more dramatic reduction, but is eighty-five infected students acceptable? Is 243? What is an acceptable level of harm to other people (in this case, infections) for the "greater good" of in-person classes? Imagine asking infected students that question or their families.

Even if WIU managed the testing, could it process the tests within eight hours? That’s the assumption of the model. The answer is, "No." WIU does not have the facilities or staff for that level of testing. Nor does our region. Slow testing is nearly as useless as no testing because the virus moves fast.

UPI recognizes and appreciates that the university has worked diligently to harden the campus against the virus—but the science says the campus is probably still not safe. From UPI’s point of view, the risks are too high to students, employees, and the community. The campus should open with the overwhelming number of its classes remote. This is the approach Illinois State is taking — because that is what science is telling it to do. They explicitly said this in their announcement.

If WIU chooses to defy science and open in-person, UPI believes that faculty, staff and students should choose whether they want to participate in the university’s experiment in exposing people to a life-altering, perhaps life-ending disease. Our bodies. Our health. Our lives. Our families. Our community. Our choice. The university is currently refusing to provide its employees and students that choice. Yes, it is providing accommodations to those who have certain underlying vulnerabilities — but all of us are vulnerable to the virus. As to our families, friends, and the surrounding community, what choice will they have? What happens at WIU stays does not stay at WIU.

William A Thompson

WIU Chapter President, University Professionals of Illinois (UPI)