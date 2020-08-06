MACOMB — Please join this locally-organized grassroots march, Friday Aug 7 at 10:30 a.m. We will be meeting in the former K-Mart parking lot, and at noon walking across Macomb to show solidarity.

This is a peaceful protest in solidarity with those marching around the world with in solidarity with the human rights stance, Black Lives Matter.

Thank you to Lieutenant Hamer for helping with safety, and to both the City and GoWest for helping with a bus to accompany us for safety.

With COVID-19 still going on, MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Social distancing will be important to protect the vulnerable. Bus seats are available but only 10 seats are available per bus and are on a first-come, first-seated basis.