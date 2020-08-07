MACOMB — The McDonough County Health Department announced Thursday that three more county residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Deputy Public Information Officer Stefanie Johnson described the three as a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 40s.

The county has now seen 140 confirmed cases. With 106 recoveries and 16 deaths, there are now 18 active cases. There have been 84 women and 56 men testing positive for the virus.

The largest age group impacted has been 41 people in their 20s. With 17 people apiece, people in their 30s and 80s are the second-largest age groups impacted.

One child under age 10 tested positive for the virus, as did eight children and young people from ages 10 through 19.

