On Tuesday, Jacque Komnick received seven phone calls from parents asking if she had any openings in her licensed, home daycare. She didn’t .

"Yesterday, it was just constant," Komnick said, adding that turning away people in need of child care is heartbreaking. "It’s crazy to think about how many kids in this town need daycare and can’t get it."

In fact, Kewanee could be considered a child care desert, defined as an area where the demand for child care outpaces the availability of daycare slots by at least three to one.

Two other daycare centers, New Horizons Learning Center and Day Care in Kewanee and the YMCA, both report having to turn away requests from parents seeking placement for their children.

YMCA Director Jill Milroy said the organization receives a large number of phone calls every day asking if they have a position open. But like Komnick, they don’t have any good news. The YMCA works off a waiting list, but with placement for just 15 kids currently, Milroy said the list keeps growing longer.

When COVID-19 first hit, Milroy said the YMCA, which offered preschool and afterschool programs, immediately applied for an emergency license for daycare.

"When the schools closed down, we opened up the next day," she said.

The hope is to start up a second group of 15 kids, but Milroy worries about the upcoming school year. The YMCA is tackling e-learning and the plan is to be able to form two stable groups of school-aged children attending on alternative days, though providing food is an issue.

On Wednesday, Milroy was busy making phone calls attempting to get schools to help out with providing food for the e-learners, since the YMCA doesn’t have a kitchen.

"It’s going to be hugely challenging," she said. "We are going to try to do everything we can."

In Kewanee, about 16 daycare providers serve the entire community of roughly 13,000. The list of providers was compiled by the Henry/Stark County Daycare Association. Komnick figures that of those providers, seven of them fall on the Kewanee side, and seven of the providers serve the Wethersfield side, an important differentiation because districts won’t bus school-age children located outside their districts.

Those 16 providers care for about 200 kids, and it’s not enough for an area the size of Kewanee, said Komnick.

Statistics back her up. Several years ago, a study on child care deserts found that Illinois has a high proportion of childcare deserts, with 60 percent of zip codes in the state considered deserts. Two other states, Maryland and Georgia, each had one-third of zip codes that were childcare deserts. And rural areas, like Kewanee, are more likely to be deserts than suburban or urban areas.

The most recent Census Bureau information tracking childcare found that while Illinois had 50 or more facilities per 1,000 children, with the average of 37 per 1000, Henry County had only 1.0 to 4.9 facilities to serve 1,000 children.

New Horizons in Kewanee has a waiting list. It’s long, said Director Michelle Wells. The list already contains 15 families waiting for daycare spots to open up.

"Most definitely, we get calls daily," Wells said.

Komnick and the YMCA also maintain a waiting list, but many families can wait years for spots to open up.

"I haven’t advertised for a daycare opening for 18 years now," Komnick said.

Komnick said she often gives advice to people who call her to pick her brain about starting a home-based daycare. It’s advice she freely gives and she has an idea about why there seems to be fewer people willing to take the plunge into the industry.

"In my personal opinion, I think it has a lot to do with the fact that daycare now is a lot more difficult than it was 20 years ago," she said.

When Komnick started up her business, the Department of Children and Family Services, which oversees daycare homes and centers, required a few courses, but that’s changed, Komnick said.

"Over the last 20 years, it’s become more regulated. This process has weeded out people who shouldn’t be providing daycare," Komnick said, but she admits the increased regulation may seem overwhelming for people thinking about taking the plunge.

"Jump in with both feet and be very honest from the beginning," Komnick said when advising anyone thinking about starting up their own home daycare. "If you’d like to start a daycare, do it as quick as possible, get a hold of a provider and have them walk you through it."

Komnick not only suggests finding a mentor, but contacting DCFS as well.

"The DCFS reps are great to work with," she said. "They aren’t there to penalize us, they are there to help us."

Obtaining a mentor with knowledge of the ins and outs of the business is also key, she said. A mentor can offer valuable advice on issues ranging from sleeping arrangements, yearly inspections, paperwork and what safety products work the best. Yet, while Komnick is free to give out advice, she sees few willing to follow through.

In March, a group of Illinois childcare groups warned of an impending crisis in the sector, and wrote a letter to congressional leaders asking for childcare centers and homes to be included in any stimulus package.

After hearing the warnings from advocates and daycare associations, Illinois Gov. JB Pritizer announced in June an additional $270 million to the state’s child care centers.

The money comes from a grant program that relies on the federal coronavirus relief funds. According to Pritzker, Illinois is the first state to set aside a large portion of the restoration grants for children under the age of five.

At the end of last year, Pritzer pledged to make Illinois one of the best states to raise young children. In June, the state opened up a survey in order to poll childcare providers about their needs and to get advice from them on how to administer the grants, which became available in July.