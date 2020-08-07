McDONOUGH COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be awarding more than $800,000 to various public housing authorities in Illinois’ 18th Congressional District.

According to a press release, Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) revealed that the money is in the form of a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, which stems from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. The voucher is a way to offer aid to low-income families, the older demographic, and the disabled as their need for safe and sanitary housing persists.

A total of $807,933 will be spread out to seven housing authorities in the district: Peoria County, Sangamon County, Adams County, Menard County, McDonough County, Morgan County, and Woodford County. The Housing Authority of McDonough County will receive $11,938 in total.

"The economic impact of COVID-19 and state-mandated closures is creating hardships for constituents across Illinois’ 18th Congressional District," LaHood said in the statement. "I am pleased to announce that this federal funding is being directed to communities across central and west-central Illinois to support low-income households."

In a separate announcement, LaHood shared that the Western Illinois Regional Council will be receiving a $388,000 grant. The money will come from a CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant and is designed to support redevelopment to grow the economy in McDonough County.

"This grant funding award for the Western Illinois Regional Council will provide additional support to individuals, families, and businesses hurting from this pandemic. I applaud the Trump Administration for directing these federal resources to Macomb," LaHood said.

