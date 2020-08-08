Several Kewaneeans have expressed interest in taking part in a new Human Relations commission, a citizen group that will serve as an advocate for minorities in the community.

Kewanee had a Human Relations Commission from the mid-1960s through the 1970s, but the group for some reason stopped meeting and ceased to operate.

In the wake of the George Floyd death and the Black Lives Matter movement, Mayor Gary Moore suggested reviving the commission to address racial issues in Kewanee.

This week, the mayor said several Kewaneeans have come forward to offer to be a part of the new commission.

Stephen McGough, pastor of Encounter Church in Kewanee, has offered to chair the commission, Moore said. He said he hopes to set up a meeting with Pastor Gough to plan how to go forward with creating the commission. The pastor is currently out of town, Moore said.

Moore said a couple of representatives of Kewanee’s Black community have come forward, as has a representative of the local gay community.

The mayor said he is also reaching out to the local Hispanic community.

"I was really hoping to dip into the diversity in the community," Moore said.

Moore has said he would like to create a nine-member commission. The commission could hear complaints about discrimination and other issues, but wouldn’t take action on resolving the complaints.

Instead, the panel would advise the City Council, the police department and other local agencies on how to resolve problems.

Another role of the Human Relations Commission, Moore said, will be to educate the community.

He said he feels ignorance of other people’s situations is the cause of much of the divisiveness between social groups, and he added that the new Human Relations Commission could conduct programs to increase public awareness of issues facing Kewanee’s minority communities.