A Monday afternoon storm with high-velocity winds ripped through Kewanee, leaving destruction in its aftermath.

At Chautauqua Park, more than a dozen trees, mostly Oak, were toppled, several of them snapped off near the base. One fallen tree landed squarely on playground equipment, but none of the structures in the park, including the restrooms, appeared to be damaged.

Reports of extensive wind and falling-tree damage came from throughout the city and region.

Kevin Shook, Kewanee's fire chief and its emergency services director, didn’t have an official estimate of the wind speeds in Kewanee, but said the National Weather Service had reported wind speeds from nearly 80 miles per hour to 112 miles per hour from the storm, which swept through Iowa and Illinois.

"Our crews were out during the storm almost immediately," Shook said.

The first priority was areas where power lines were downed across streets. City crews put up barricades across several streets.

Many trees and tree limbs were blown down, and in a few places, trees were blown over into houses. Shook said falling trees broke through the walls of at least a couple of houses in the city.

There were no reports of injuries from the storm, the chief said. The city's emergency warning sirens were sounded.

With power outages in the area still being reported Tuesday, Shook issued a plea to people who were using portable generators: "If anyone is using portable generators, make sure they are properly connected."

He said an improperly-connected generator can feed power back into the neighborhood’s electrical system, sending current into neighbors’ homes.

Shook also said anyone doing any electrical repairs in their homes should make sure to throw the circuit breaker at their electrical box. That will keep any unwanted power surges from coming in, if a neighbor is using an improperly connected generator.

On Monday night, Brian Johnson, Kewanee parks and recreation director, was still trying to assess the full extent of the damage at Chautauqua Park.

According to Johnson, several trees at that park had been taken down already. The insides, he said, were hollow from years of insect damage. Many of the downed trees from the storm also appeared hollow, and Johnson said while they were older trees, he had no idea how long the trees had stood in the park.

"Tomorrow we’ll start to access the full damage and start the clean-up," Johnson said.

While there was some damage done at Windmont Park, Johnson said Chautauqua bore the brunt of the storm.

The current plan, he said, is to use park district employees and park equipment for the initial cleanup. But with some summer hires returning to school, the clean-up could take weeks.

"It’s going to put a strain on labor and our equipment," he said.

The price tag also could range in the tens of thousands, although Johnson said he’ll have no way of knowing the exact cost until a more complete assessment is made. The KPD has insurance for this kind of natural disaster, but the deductible is $2,500. If the work can be done by the park district 's employees, the cost of the deductible could be avoided. But all bets are off if the playground equipment is beyond repair, he said.

"Playground equipment is expensive. If we get in there and find the damage is $20,000, it may be necessary to talk to the board and turn it over to insurance," he said.

Johnson said the issue will be discussed at the board meeting next week. Until then, the park district crew will immediately begin cleanup work.