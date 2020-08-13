David Shawn Childress, age 48, of Willow Hill, Illinois, passed away at 1:39 AM – Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Crawford Memorial Hospital in Robinson, Illinois.

Funeral services celebrating the life of David will be held at 6:00 PM – Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Potter’s House Ministry in Newton, Illinois, with Ron Mulvey officiating. Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 PM – Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Potters House Ministry.

In loving memory of David, memorials may be made toward the purchase of a monument at his final resting place, c/o Meyer Funeral Home, 307 West Jourdan Street, Newton, Illinois 62448.

Arrangements are under the care of Meyer Funeral Home Newton, Illinois.

The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

David Shawn Childress was born on October 21, 1971 in Olney, Illinois, the son of Sandra (Staley) and Jack Steinman.

David was a Painter by trait and loved telling stories of where he had worked, including work at Hoover Dam.

He enjoyed painting, drawing, the outdoors and taking his grandchildren to look for Indian beads in the rock pile.

David’s greatest joy was being a dad and grandpa.

David is survived by- Mother and Father - Sandy and Jack Steinman of Willow Hill, Illinois

Daughters - Laken (Ethan) Herr of Willow Hill, Illinois; Payge Childress (Steve Maginn) of Newton, Illinois and Kelsie Childress (Aaron Palacios) of Willow Hill, Illinois

Grandchildren - Ian Herr, Sophia Herr, Journey Maginn and Kevin Maginn

Mother of his children - Kelly (Guerrettaz) Childress

Grandmother- Leda Short of Willow Hill, Illinois

Sisters - Sandra (Mike)Hires of Willow Hill, Illinois; Jackie (Jeremy) Smock of Willow Hill, Illinois;

Peggy (Ben) Stodden of Neoga, Illinois and Beth (Rodney) Walker of Odessa, Missouri

Lots of family & friends

David was preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Lois Childress and Ronald Staley, cousin and best friend Carlin Steinman.