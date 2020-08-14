Future Business Leaders of America members from Richland County High School participated in the Illinois Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Virtual State Leadership Conference in April and the FBLA Virtual National Leadership Conference at the end of June.

Richland County’s state award winners included: Parliamentary Procedure Team of Tristen Payne, Evan Rudolphi, Lance Mitchell, Hayley Pitts, and Jenna Bare - 1st place; Agribusiness - Nick Baker - 2nd place; Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure - Cody Fulk - 2nd Place; Word Processing - Mallory Miller - 5th place; and Personal Finance - Chelsea Ochs - 7th place. Other attendees included Bentley Farris, Kaitlyn Kerr, Reese Koertge, and Carlene Weiler. Nick Baker and Cody Fulk also qualified and competed at the Virtual National Leadership Conference at the end of June.

FBLA-PBL is the largest student business organization in the world with more than a quarter of a million members! FBLA prepares students for "real world" professional experiences. For more information about FBLA-PBL, go to www.fbla-pbl.org, www.fbla.gen.il.us, and www.il-fblapbl.org.