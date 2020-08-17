CANTON-Spoon River College in Canton and Macomb will be offering Fast Track Registration starting Wednesday, Aug. 19 and continuing through Tuesday, Aug. 25. With the exception of Friday, Aug. 21, the College will be open until 6 p.m. to facilitate registration for the 2020 fall semester.

Prospective students will be able to apply, test, and register in one day. Appointments are encouraged but not necessary, and a valid picture ID is required. Financial Aid staff will be available during the extended hours to answer questions and assist in the aid process. Tuition must be paid or enrollment in an automatic payment plan must be established when registering.

The regular 16-week session and the first 8-week session of fall classes will begin Monday, Aug. 24, a session of 12-week classes will begin Monday, Sept. 21, and the second 8-week session will begin Oct.19.

For more information about financial aid and setting up the automatic payment plan, visit http://www.src.edu/services/financial-aid/Pages/default.aspx or call 309-649-7030.

The course schedule can be viewed on the College’s website at www.src.edu. For more information about the registration process or to make an appointment with an advisor, call (309)647-6400 in Canton, (309)543-4413 in Havana, (309)837-6069 in Macomb, and (217)322-6060 in Rushville.