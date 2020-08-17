Wee Ma Tuk – Frank J. Mavetz, 74, Wee Ma Tuk, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

He was born Dec. 14, 1945, in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Frank J. and Ursula (Pahula) Mavetz. They preceded him in death.

He married Catherine M. (Margritz) Oct. 3, 1970. She preceded him in death July 26, 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Bergantz) Mavetz, whom he married Sept. 24, 2011 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Glasford.

Also surviving are two children, Elizabeth (Anthony Hall) Mavetz, Atlanta Georgia, Nicholas (Jeni) Mavetz, Prior Lake Minnesota, three step-children, Darcie Schultz, Bartonville, Jacqueline Merriman, Bloomington, and Christina (Jason) Koenig, Trivoli;three grandchildren, Roary Mavetz, Lilli Mavetz, and Charli Mavetz, and nine step-grandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Frank attended high school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 1960 until 1964 and excelled in baseball, basketball and football. He then attended Bradley University on a basketball scholarship from 1964 until 1968 and he also played baseball for Bradley University. He was a proud member of the 1968 Bradley Braves Missouri Valley Championship Baseball Team.

Frank was an Educator at Elmwood High School for 34 years retiring in 2002. He coached basketball, baseball and football. He also served as athletic director for 10 years.

He was formerly a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton.

He was currently an active member of the St. Peters Lutheran Church in Glasford.

Frank enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, and hunting, and fishing. He was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan, and Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers Fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their sporting events.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a private family funeral service will be held. Private burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Canton.

Memorials may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church in Glasford, or to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

