A minority of parents with students attending Kewanee School Dist. 229 have opted to keep their children at home to learn remotely this fall.

Supt. Chris Sullens said that final enrollment numbers are still fluid as students returned to class Tuesday, but an initial statistical review shows that the vast majority of students — around three-quarters — were set to return to classroom learning.

The Belle Alexander, Irving and Neponset elementary school attendance centers all have around 30 percent of students opting for remote-only learning. Central Elementary is the lowest rate of remote learning at 8.5 percent, with 14 percent of Central Junior High parents opting for at-home instruction.

Kewanee High School expects about 78 percent of its student population to make it to in-person class twice a week under the hybrid model approved earlier this month by the school board.

"Our online registration, even though it got off to a late start, went very well," Sullens said of this year’s process. Parents also had the option of in-person registration.

He said district enrollment numbers would likely be revised by the end of the first week to reflect families who waited until the last minute to enroll and those who already signed up for the hybrid model, which gives the option of returning to remote-only instruction at any time. Once families choose remote-only, they cannot re-enroll in the classroom option. Sullens has explained the restriction is in place because so much planning is going into classroom space as it relates to the state’s social distancing rules.

"Some have signed up for hybrid so they can drop out," he said. "At the list minute parents can get excited knowing that the number of cases has risen recently."

In fact, the number of cases has increased at an alarming rate locally and at several locations throughout the state, with the governor recently reversing reopening levels for several Illinois counties — and indicated that more may follow. On Monday, the number of cases in Henry County went above 300.

Sullens said school officials will continue to follow local health officials’ instructions and that the district would revisit its academic delivery plan after nine weeks of school.