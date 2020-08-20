The Geneseo City Council met Tuesday August 11, swiftly moving through the agenda. All Council members were in attendance.

Early on in the meeting, Mayor Sean Johnson took the opportunity to thank all the City workers who helped clean up and restore power to all the residents following Monday’s storm.

Then Mayor Johnson took a few moments to recognize Marilyn DeMay who has maintained the Florence Love Wildflower Garden at Richmond Hill Park. What started as her son Payton’s Eagle Scout project, has become a labor of love, maintaining the native plants that she and her son carefully cultivated. DeMay was presented with a certificate of appreciation.

Consent Agenda items were also approved. These items included a $5 late fee for utility second notices, implementation of an fee for vehicles that are impounded, an additional license for package liquors, and the intention to begin live streaming Council meetings. Also on the Agenda was the declaration of the Industrial Park as surplus, and beginning the process of the sale of the 30 acre tract.

The improvements at Richmond Hill Park will be complete this summer. The project will then be turned back over to the city. It will include tennis/basketball courts, pickleball courts and a playground. The City will take possession of it on October 1.