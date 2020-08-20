OLNEY, ILL. - Richland County TB and Public Health Office is saddened to report today the death of a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 positive Richland County resident, a female in her 80s. Public health officials will not be releasing more specific details about this individual due to privacy issues.

This is the first death related to COVID-19 in Richland County. The county has had 48 positive cases to date. We can expect more cases to be confirmed locally as the virus continues to spread. The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing face coverings, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and staying home if you feel ill.

If you have had significant exposure – within six feet for longer than 15 minutes – to a known-COVID positive case, please self quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact. This period of time allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing additional risks to others. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their own health or the health of others. Follow CDC, IDPH and RCHO websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.