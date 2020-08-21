MACOMB — Former mayor Tom Carper recalled this week a 1984 visit to the city by Illinois Governor Jim Thompson. The state's longest serving governor, who served from 1976 to 1990, died last week at age 84.

Carper said Macomb residents were in the midst of a campaign to expand U.S. 67 to four lanes. Bob Anstine, then the city's mayor, had invited Thompson to examine the U.S. 67 route from Macomb to the Quad-Cities.

"Dr. Tim Kling volunteered his RV for the trip," Carper said. "State Representative Kent Slater and State Senator Laura Kent Donahue accompanied Governor Thompson."

A hand-written sign reading, "Will the Governor survive the Rt. 67 driving adventure?" was placed in front of Carper's downtown lounge where Thompson later met with the public and pledged his support for expanding 67 from two to four lanes.

"He went inside and talked with people for a couple of hours," Carper said.

In its coverage of Thompson's death, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that, after declining to run for a fifth term, the governor was visited by Bushnell native Dan Webb. Like Thompson, Webb had been a federal prosecutor.

Webb left public service to become an executive chairman of Chicago's oldest law firm, Winston & Strawn. He and a colleague invited Thompson to join the firm.

"We told him we were going to make him chairman," Webb told the Sun-Times.

After Carper was elected Macomb mayor in 1991, Bob Anstine joined the staff of Thompson's successor, Governor Jim Edgar.

"Thompson enjoyed working with people," Carper said. "He got along with both Republicans and Democrats, and he got things done."

