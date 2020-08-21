Submitted by McDonough District Hospital

MACOMB – McDonough District Hospital and the MDH Auxiliary announced Thursday (Aug. 20) the 2020-21 scholarship award winners.


The McDonough District Hospital Health Careers Committee annually awards scholarships to individuals pursuing a career or continuing their education in a health-related field.The Auxiliary Scholarship Fund and the MDH Foundation offer assistance to students enrolled in a curriculum leading to a career in a health-related field, or to MDH employees who wish to expand their skills through additional course work, job-related seminars, or professional certification programs.


This year a total of $6,450 was awarded in scholarships benefiting seven recipients.


2020-2021 Scholarship Award Recipients


Hannah Pendell received the Verna Maxine Simeral scholarship


Carley Brown received the Auxiliary & Ruby Teel scholarship


Jenna Bowman received the Auxiliary & Gayle and Ron Peterson scholarship


Carly Thompson received the Auxiliary & Haldon and Hazel Curless scholarship


Jennifer Boyd received the Joyce and Larry Gabbert, Carolyn J. Baumann scholarship


Sabrina Lacy received the Auxiliary & Donna M. Twomey scholarship


Austin Torrence received the Auxiliary & Helen Meek scholarship


For more information about health career loans and scholarships, contact the MDH Foundation at (309) 836-1757.