AVON-The Avon Village Board passed a non-highway vehicle ordinance in the village of Avon Wednesday, Aug. 19.

It has been determined that non-highway vehicles can be allowed to cross highways and roads under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Transportation and within the village boundaries on Clinton Street, Washington Street, Cortland Street, and Chestnut Street.

According to the ordinance, a non-highway vehicle is the following: "A motor vehicle not specifically designed to be used on a public highway, including a recreational off-highway vehicle."

Individuals must comply with the following requirements in order to operate a non-highway vehicle:

They must provide proof of current liability insurance.

Drivers must have a current, valid driver's license.

Non-highway vehicles must also have the following operational equipment, according to the new ordinance:

1. Brakes and brake lights

2. Turn signals

3. A steering wheel apparatus

4. Tires

5. Rearview mirror

6. Approved 'Slow Moving Vehicle' emblem on the rear of the vehicle

7. Headlights that emit a white light visible from a distance of 500 feet to the front which must be illuminated when in operation

8. Tail lights that emit a red light visible from at least 100 feet from the rear which must be illuminated when in operation

9. Red reflector warning devices in the front and rear

10. Any additional requirements, which may be amended from time to time, included in 65 ILCS 5/11-1426. 1 of the Illinois Motor Vehicle Code.

Those who violate the ordinance will be guilty of a petty offense and will receive a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $750.

The non-highway vehicles must be inspected and the vehicles must display a village inspection sticker on the slow moving vehicle emblem on the rear of the vehicle. According to the village, the inspection and sticker cost $30 and is a requirement of all non-highway vehicles ridden in the village.

Non-highway vehicle inspections will be conducted in the parking lot of Village Hall, 102 S. Main Street, Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the ordinance, contact Avon Village Hall at 465-3720.