AVON-The following auction results are from the Avon Fat Steer Show. The auction was held Saturday, Aug. 22.

1. Kyle Eathington

Grand Champion

WT: 1325

Price: 3.75

Buyer: Neff Co.-Avon

2. Anna Serven

Reserve Champion

WT: 1300

Price: 3.75

Buyer: Herr Petroleum

3. Carsyn Mathre

Grand Rate of Gain

WT: 1380

Price: 1.75

Buyer: Tompkins State Bank

4. Makinze Bartlett

Res. Rate of Gain

WT: 1170

Price: 2.00

Buyer: Bushnell Vet, Raritan State Bank

5. Maci Brooks

Class 2 1st

WT: 1235

Price: 2.25

Buyer: Bloomberg Cattle

6. Halee Hendel

Class 5 1st

WT: 1395

Price: 2.25

Buyer: Riden Farm Supply

7. Carly Powell

Class 6 1st

WT: 1420

Price: 2.75

Buyer: Western IL Home Health, Ron and Dan Byers

8. Mazie Kramer

Class 1 2nd

WT: 1175

Price: 2.75

Riden Farm Supply, McGrew Feed Lot

9. Bralyn Mason

Class 2 2nd

WT: 1200

Price: 2.75

Buyer: Bushnell Locker

10. Jace Featherlin

Class 3 2nd

WT: 1280

Price: 2.75

Buyer: Wise Family Funeral Home

11. Shay Powell

Class 4 2nd

WT: 1360

Price: 3.00

Buyer: Western IL Home Health, Ron and Dan Byers

12. Garron Mason

Class 5 2nd

WT: 1375

Price: 3.00

Buyer: Larry and Deb Mason

13. Ella Eathington

Class 6 2nd

WT: 1410

Price: 3.50

Buyer: Serven Fertilizer, Channel Seeds

14. Dylan Anderson

Class 1 3rd

WT: 1105

Price: 2.50

Buyer: Hiel Trailer Sales

15. Jaclyn Janssen

Class 2 3rd

WT: 1205

Price: 2.25

Buyer: Hi-Lo Grocery

16. Kallie Kramer

Class 3 3rd

WT: 1240

Price: 3.00

Buyer: Nutrien-Fairview

17. Angel Craver

Class 4 3rd

WT: 1350

Price: 3.75

Buyer: Neff Co.-Avon

18. Dustin Shultz

Class 5 3rd

WT: 1400

Price: 2.25

Buyer: Nutrien-Galesburg

19. Emma Eathington

Class 6 3rd

WT: 1540

Price: 3.75

Buyer: Cathy Eathington in memory of Gary Eathington

20. Taylor Hendel

Class 1 4th

WT: 1140

Price: 2.00

Buyer: Maximum Outdoor TV

21. Jacob Gilfillan

Class 2 4th

WT: 1210

Price: 2.75

Buyer: Nutrien-Viola

22. Josie Featherlin

Class 3 4th

WT: 1300

Price: 2.25

Buyer: Nutrien-Viola

23. Joel Featherlin

Class 4 4th

WT: 1305

Price: 2.75

Buyer: Nutrien-Galesburg

24. Tim Serven

Class 5 4th

WT: 1390

Price: 3.10

Buyer: Serven Fertilizer, Tompkins State Bank

25. Perry Serven

Class 6 4th

WT: 1460

Price: 5.00

Buyer: Neff Co.-Avon

26. Zach Arthur

Class 3 5th

WT: 1270

Price: 2.75

Buyer: West Central FS, Premium Seed

27. Nate Kramer

Class 4 5th

WT: 1305

Price: 3.40

Buyer: Tompkins State Bank

28. Thomas Janssen

Class 6 5th

WT: 1440

Price: 3.75

Buyer: Bushnell Vet, Raritan State Bank